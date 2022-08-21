MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement.

The closure is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22, and is expected to reopen by November 2022.

During the closure, residents are advised to use the following detour: