Manitowoc ready for a big year of ongoing development, milestone anniversary

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) The city had a successful year in 2019 bringing in new projects to the area, along with the redevelopment of others.

2020 looks to be even more promising with several projects in the works, along with the the city’s 150th anniversary.

“We have a lot going on” said Mayor Justin Nickels during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning regarding the anniversary. “We’re getting letters for citizens to write and we’re going to put them in a time capsule [and] open them up 50 years from now for the city’s 200th.”

Nickels went on to say that the focus of this year will be on the city’s history: how it got to where it is, and where it’s going. The official birthday of the city is on March 12th.

Mayor Nickels has said in the past that the downtown area has been a recent focus for the city. There was plenty of growth last year, and they hope to keep that going in 2020.

“Great new things like The Wharf, the downtown waterfront wine bar,” Nickels said. “We’ve now seen other businesses take advantage of the downtown facade program we have which is a 50/50 match up to $50,000 to redo the exterior of their buildings. New Pizza Garden downtown, so we’re starting to see some freshness come to downtown.”

Nickels added that the city plans to add new LED lighting throughout the downtown area when the summer rolls around.

The mayor also gave an update on the Bayshore Development, calling it the largest, new development the city has had in awhile. The area is the site of the former Elk’s Club property, a nine-hole golf course right off the shore of Lake Michigan.

“Beautiful, beautiful views,” Nickels said about the site. “The city will be adding a new road off the fourth leg of the new roundabout we just got last summer to help spur the development. We are going to have Baycare building a pretty large facility directly on the drive there. Then apartments, some duplexes – it’s really going to be conducive to the property, it’s not going to be jammed in. All of that development has already started, and it’ll continue into 2020 and 2021.”

A picture of the proposed development is included below.

Another big development in the works is the CN Peninsula. The 20-acre plot of land is directly adjacent to downtown right along the Manitowoc River. It’s still undecided what exactly the city plans to bring there.

“The council approved several hundred thousand dollars for the engineering where the roads will go,” Nickels said. “There’s been a lot of excitement and energy in this property because of the location. People want to be downtown. and something that separates Manitowoc apart is we have a working river.”

Expect a big year for Manitowoc in 2020!