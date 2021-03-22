Manitowoc residents arrested on multiple drug-related charges

(WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests related to a drug investigation.

Investigators with the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit received information on two people that were traveling from the Milwaukee area and were taking narcotics back to the Manitowoc area to be distributed. Other investigators were familiar with the suspects and say they had previously conducted controlled purchases at a hotel in Manitowoc.

On Saturday, March 20, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol helped in stopping the suspects on CTH LS near the Village of Cleveland. Officials found a significant amount of Fentanyl and and Heroin in the vehicle.

They found approximately 66 grams of Fentanyl, approximately 22 grams of ‘Black Tar’ Heroin and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s

35-year-old Steven Khail and 34-year-old Melissa Marie Jagemann, both of Manitowoc were arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine. Both were also charged with Delivery of Heroin and Delivery of Fentanyl resulting from controlled purchases conducted by the Metro Drug Unit in early February 2021.