Manitowoc residents hydrate firefighters during garage fire incident

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army and Manitowoc residents worked together to hydrate local firefighters as crews worked to extinguish a garage fire on Saturday morning.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department (MFRD), at around 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on S. 32nd Street in the 500 blocks.

Officials said information was relayed to crews that flames were visible from the garage and were extending quickly to the residence. The garage was also reported to have had several explosions and to be spreading to nearby structures.

Upon arrival, MFRD confirmed the information and noted that a working garage fire was in progress and several other structures were beginning to ignite due to the intensity of the heat from the garage fire.

Officials shared the incident affected both garages on S. 32nd St. and S. 31st St. due to their close proximity.

Using hose lines and fire attack, crews are said to have been able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

All of the occupants self-evacuated from the home and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said it appears to have been accidental.

MFRD confirmed that a total of nine different structures experiencing some type of direct damage from the intense heat of the garage fire.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department was assisted on scene by Manitowoc Police Department, Manitowoc Public Utilities, and WPS.

