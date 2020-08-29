Manitowoc residents say “That’s Enough Already”

Looting, riots, and destruction across Wisconsin have some residents in Manitowoc saying, “That’s Enough Already,” to help unite some of the divisiveness in our state.

David King, a speaker at the Freedom Rally says, “Those are the two things that’s attacking our country right now fear and hatred.”

Residents in Mantiwoc rallied to voice their frustrations with the chaos in America.

Theresa Fessler, a member of That’s Enough Already says, “We need to take a stand against unrest. We all need to be together and treat each other with respect.”

Fed up with all the divisiveness in America this rally has adopted the phrase “That’s Enough Already”.

King says, “When you say that’s enough already, that means that’s enough with the scare tactics and that’s also enough with the hatred.”

Sue Lynch, a speaker at the rally says, “I think what people are feeling is very frustrated. I know I just came up from Kenosha and the frustration is down there too.”

Formerly known as “Taxed Enough Already”–this group reorganized— because members say they need a voice at a time when their constitutional rights are being threatened.”

Fessler says, “I’m a veteran myself, and it’s disappointing to see that people don’t want us to respect our country. We should respect our country and we should respect each other.”

King says, “Our freedom is at stake and when I say freedom I’m talking about the right to think for yourself. The right to chose what’s best for your family.”

Members say this rally was open to all political parties— attendees were only asked to bring patriotism.