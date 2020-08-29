LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc residents say “That’s Enough Already”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looting, riots, and destruction across Wisconsin have some residents in Manitowoc saying, “That’s Enough Already,” to help unite some of the divisiveness in our state.

David King, a speaker at the Freedom Rally says, “Those are the two things that’s attacking our country right now fear and hatred.”

Residents in Mantiwoc rallied to voice their frustrations with the chaos in America.

Theresa Fessler, a member of That’s Enough Already says, “We need to take a stand against unrest. We all need to be together and treat each other with respect.”

Fed up with all the divisiveness in America this rally has adopted the phrase “That’s Enough Already”.

King says, “When you say that’s enough already, that means that’s enough with the scare tactics and that’s also enough with the hatred.”

Sue Lynch, a speaker at the rally says, “I think what people are feeling is very frustrated. I know I just came up from Kenosha and the frustration is down there too.”

Formerly known as “Taxed Enough Already”–this group reorganized— because members say they need a voice at a time when their constitutional rights are being threatened.”

Fessler says, “I’m a veteran myself, and it’s disappointing to see that people don’t want us to respect our country. We should respect our country and we should respect each other.”

King says, “Our freedom is at stake and when I say freedom I’m talking about the right to think for yourself. The right to chose what’s best for your family.”

Members say this rally was open to all political parties— attendees were only asked to bring patriotism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today