Manitowoc residents to remove vehicles from streets for citywide snow plowing

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc is asking all residents to remove any of their vehicles off of street parking due to a general plow that will begin on Sunday night and head into Monday morning.

City officials say residents should remove vehicles from the street and seek alternative off street parking before the general plowing begins.

“Our crews plan to be out throughout the afternoon today, then home to rest this evening and back out overnight to plow the entire city,” shares city officials.

