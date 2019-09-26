Manitowoc: Reward offered for information on Village of Rockwood assault

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to a $750 cash reward for information about an assault on September 18.

According to officials, the assault happened at Bonker’s in the Village of Rockwood.

The suspect, pictured above, is described as an Asian male between the ages of 20 and 40. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Officials say he left in a dark-colored, four-door cross-over type vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.