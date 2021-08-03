Manitowoc School Board member sits out August 3rd meeting, says lack of transparency as leading factor

MANITOWOC, Wis.(WFRV)- Manitowoc School Board member Collin Braunel announced on his Facebook page, that he decided not to attend the August 3rd noon meeting because of a “lack of transparency.” “The reason I decided not to attend the meeting is because I don’t feel that it was transparent in nature,” said Braunel. He also says the meeting time was an issue and many probably couldn’t attend.

Braunel said he is opposed to any suggestion that “White Supremacy and Critical Race Theory” be added to the curriculum. ” I guess I can’t quote it exactly, I really don’t want to touch too much on that,” said Braunel. Derute Consulting Cooperative, posted on their Facebook page on August 25th 2020, “Today we kicked off a year of facilitating racial equity work with the Manitowoc School District leadership team. We appreciate the full spirit leaders brought to the session and the courage it took to name White Supremacy as something they wish to understand and address in their district. Get ready!” Local 5 reached out to Derute Consulting, but did not hear back.

Mark Holzman, School District Superintendent tells Local 5, the District is not adding “Critical Race Theory” and “White Supremacy” to the curriculum. “As a Board we’ve heard public input and comments specifically regarding Critical Race Theory and I think our Community has heard through the news media that we’re not teaching critical race theory and we haven’t been,” said Holzman.

One of a few Community Members in attendance of the in person meeting, did not want to be identified, but did reach out to Local 5 to comment on Braunel’s absence. ” I see it both ways, I do support his decision because personally the way they went about this meeting, I didn’t agree with either,” said the Community member.

The agenda of the August 3rd meeting did not require any topics to vote on. Braunel says he will be in attendance of the next one which is scheduled for August 10th at 7pm.