LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc second-grader reaches goal of running 200 miles

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – In April, WFRV Local 5 brought you the story of an 8-year-old Manitowoc boy who decided school closings weren’t going to slow him down.

Willem DeCleene simply began running at recess.

When his second-grade teacher found out, it soon turned into a challenge to run 100 miles by the end of the year. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, DeCleene decided to run around his neighborhood to complete 200 miles – a new goal he set.

Willem completed his 200 mile challenge on Friday – and did so right at his school!

To encourage him on his run, a crowd of friends, family, and teachers cheered him on.

“I’m very happy with the support we’ve had today,” Rebecca Yagodinski. “People are looking for something happy and fun to do, and it’s just one of the blessings of our school, and it’s very a tight-knit community and we all really support each other quite well.”

For more on this story – including a video of DeCleene running like Forrest Gump, click here.

