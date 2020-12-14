Manitowoc Senior Center poised to reopen Dec. 14

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Senior Center opens its doors on Monday, Dec. 14., advising visitors of certain recommendations.
Manitowoc Senior Center strongly encourages members and visitors to follow these recommendations:
- Stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms of any illness.
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene.
- Continue to keep a distance of at least six feet between yourself and other people who do not live in your home.
- Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.