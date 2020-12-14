LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Senior Center poised to reopen Dec. 14

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Senior Center opens its doors on Monday, Dec. 14., advising visitors of certain recommendations.

Manitowoc Senior Center strongly encourages members and visitors to follow these recommendations:

  • Stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms of any illness.
  • Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene.
  • Continue to keep a distance of at least six feet between yourself and other people who do not live in your home.
  • Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows