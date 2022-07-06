MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The weather was not participating for much of northeast Wisconsin’s Fourth of July firework shows, including in Manitowoc, which had to cancel its show on July 4.

The Festival Foods Fireworks Show is now set to take place on Saturday, July 9 at 9:45 p.m. at Manitowoc Lakefront.

According to the City of Manitowoc, the right northbound and southbound lanes will be closed to allow for parking, in addition to waysides and parking lots along the lakefront.

In addition to the fireworks show, Sunrise Rotary will be hosting interior lighthouse tours from 3 to 7 p.m. with free admission.