Manitowoc Sheriff searching for suspect, vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist.

Authorities say the crash occurred on August 4 at around 6:45 a.m. on Highway M south of West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a black 2007-2010 Ford Edge, like the one seen above. Before the incident, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was seen traveling southbound on Marken Road in School Hill.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have any information to contact Deputy Konen at the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office (920)683-4201 or by email at JerrodKonen@co.manitowoc.wi.us.