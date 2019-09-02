Manitowoc Sheriff warns of scammers posing as pastor, priest, or bishop

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a new scam hitting the area.

Officials say scammers are pretending to be a pastor, priest, or bishop and asking worshipers for gift card contributions for a worthy cause.

While these requests are usually made by email, the Sheriff’s Office reports some in the are have received text messages.

“Please do not respond to these messages and contact your church directly for any donations,” the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says.

The scams begin with the imposter asking you to buy a gift card, frequently iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon. Then they will ask for the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card.

Once scammers have those numbers, they have access to the money you have loaded onto the card.

Anyone who believes they are being scammed or have been scammed should contact local law enforcement.