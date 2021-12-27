Manitowoc Sheriffs assist in water rescue, saving two and their dogs

MANITOWOC Co., Wis. (WFRV)- Numerous first responders came together to perform a water rescue on Monday, December 27, at Pigeon Lake in the Town of Liberty.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department released details of the rescue involving a woman falling through the ice.

According to the release, a 31-year-old woman from Chicago was attempting to retrieve her dogs from atop of the ice on Pigeon Lake when the ice broke and all of them fell into the water. Before crews could make it on the scene, a 32-year-old New Holstein man took a kayak out trying to help and ended up in the water as well.

Once at the scene, the Fire Department successfully performed a water rescue removing both victims from the Lake. The dogs managed to get themselves to shore and a bystander kept them safe while their owner was rescued.

Both victims have been transported to local hospitals for care. No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new information becomes available.