Manitowoc Sheriff’s search for burglary suspect

VILLAGE OF CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s are searching for any information regarding a burglary that happened at a local business.

According to the Sheriff, the burglary happened in the early morning hours of January 31 when a person broke into Rupp’s at 1102 W. Washington Avenue in the Village of Cleveland. The suspect allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as wearing red, black, and white athletic shoes, blue jeans, and a camouflage-colored hooded sweatshirt. They also drove away in a newer model, a dark-colored cab pickup truck with a short box, possibly a Chevy Silverado.

They are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at 920-683-4218 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

