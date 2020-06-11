LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc starts ecological restoration at Lower Henry Schuette Park





MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Lakeshore Natural Resource Partnership, Friends of Manitowoc River, and Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. to perform ecological restoration at the Lower Henry Schuette Park.

This restoration will take place at Lower Henry Schuette Park located on 3800 Broadway Street
near the lower parking lot off of Broadway Street.

City officials say the primary focus will be removing invasive plant species and establishing and maintaining appropriate native plant communities.

The restoration is said to be occurring over the course of several years and will include herbicide treatments to control invasive plant species and planting of native herbaceous and woody species.

City officials also shared that native seed and plants will be installed in 2021 with the intent of establishing greater species diversity.

Due to the extensive area of invasive plants, officials say portions of the park will look brown for most of the 2020 growing season.

For more information on the project visit, www.manitowoc.org.

