Manitowoc SWAT team responding to ‘barricaded individual’ near Shoto

SHOTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team is reportedly dealing with a barricaded individual on Johnson Drive south of Shoto.

According to law enforcement, the roadway is blocked in the area.

The situation is contained and there is no danger to the public, says the Sheriff’s Office. The public is asked to avoid the area.

