SHOTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team is reportedly dealing with a barricaded individual on Johnson Drive south of Shoto.
According to law enforcement, the roadway is blocked in the area.
The situation is contained and there is no danger to the public, says the Sheriff’s Office. The public is asked to avoid the area.
LATEST STORIES
- Brown County officials warn residents along East River to monitor for flooding
- Bay Port High choir students stayed at same hotel as individual recently diagnosed with coronavirus
- Manitowoc SWAT team responding to ‘barricaded individual’ near Shoto
- Green Bay’s Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe hosts annual Pi Party to aid Tennesse tornado relief efforts
- Violent Milwaukee sex offender placed in Green Bay arrested