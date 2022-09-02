MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After Hartman’s Bakery caught fire in late July, a Manitowoc teacher painted a picture of the business to auction off to help in their recovery efforts.

Matthew Honzik has been going to the bakery since childhood. He wanted to do more than just donate money, so he spent time creating a painting.

Hoznik says, “It’s important to me because I’ve gone there since I was a little boy, and I want to be able to help the bakery, and support them.”

Hartman’s Bakery owner Austin Rehrauer is appreciative of Matthew’s gesture, saying, “The painting is fantastic. We’re just grateful for him even putting the time and effort into us.”

Hoznik has yet to receive a bid on his painting and the auction ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th. To make a bid, visit his Facebook.

The bakery hopes to open again in November. To donate, you can visit their Gofundme.