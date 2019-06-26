Manitowoc: Teen dies in Wednesday morning crash

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc Police Department says a 17-year-old female from the county was pronounced deceased at a Wednesday morning crash.

According to the police, officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 151 and W. Custer Street for a two-vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m.

The crash involved a passenger car and a loaded cement truck.

Officials say the female died as a result of the crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed the car crossed the center line, striking the cement truck.

Manitowoc Police are asking anyone with information about this accident to contact the Shift Commander at 920-686-6551.