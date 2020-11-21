LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc tradition ‘Evergleams On Eighth’ sparkles into the new year

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A five-year Manitowoc tradition ‘Evergleams On Eighth’ is back and is inviting guests to view its festive trees beginning on Thanksgiving Eve and lasting till January 10, 2021.

Through the efforts of several local collectors, staff says the event will display more than 100 trees in over 40 different styles, sizes, and colors in the downtown windows.

Evergleams On Eighth will also include bright displays on Quay Street windows featuring dozens of trees, affectionately known as ‘Frankie’s Forest’.

Almost 30 other business windows will simultaneously display gleaming beauties, including the newly discovered 10’ commercial tree originally used at a Two Rivers bank, on display in the historic Schuette Building.

However, staff are informing residents one thing this specialty event will be doing without this year will be the Trolley ride to the Trees. For more information on the event visit thee Evergleams On Eighth Facebook page.

