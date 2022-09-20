MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Teaming up to get even more people to the Lakeshore. It’s a first for the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers and both hope it’ll get you to notice them.

“We both promote everything there is in Manitowoc and everything there is to do and see in Two Rivers,” said Courtney Hansen, Director of Tourism for the city of Manitowoc.

A new partnership for two cities just miles apart. Both are teaming up for a new visitor’s guide.

“(The guide) is one of those really big promotional pieces that any destination marketing organization creates for their community. It’s all the things you can do, see, eat, and enjoy in a community,” added Hansen.

The hope, of course, is to get people to not only play in the area, but also stay for a few nights.

“We each offer different opportunities for our tourists that come to visit us,” said city of Two Rivers Community Development Director Elizabeth Runge.

Each city has its own tourism department, but they both decided it made the most sense to have a combined visitor guide. That decision was also recently approved in each city’s respective Tax Commission meeting recently.

“(We hope to) use this as a new opportunity and a new platform to be able create a visitor’s guide together,” said Runge.

If you have not been to the Lakeshore recently, you might not be aware of some of the big changes taking place.

“We’re working together on things like the Shipwreck Coast, and there is just really so much that this is a really great piece to highlight all of that,” said Hansen.

Both cities are hopeful even locals will take advantage of what’s along the water.

“Working together to create something that truly is the best we can possibly make it. Both communities are so excited to highlight everything there is to do,” added Hansen.

The new guides are expected out early next year. The cities said there will also be a digital version to help when you are “on the go.”