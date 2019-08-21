Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA completes renovation, unveil new therapy clinic in partnership with Prevea

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A new state-of-the art sports therapy clinic is officially open at one local YMCA.

The Manitowoc-Two Rivers Y has unveiled its brand-new clinic in partnership with Prevea. About 70% of the 135,000 square-foot facility has been renovated, with changes to the locker rooms, fitness center and lobby.

“Changes in the locker room, changes in multi-use spaces, we touched earlier on the partnership with Prevea Health with the heavy on-site PT here,” said Joe Metzen, Associate Executive Director of Manitowoc YMCA. “Even when you walk in the lobby, the lobby is there, it’s open, it’s big and spacious. As you make your way through the rest of the building there’s tennis and there’s swimming- a litany of things that people can do here. It’s a very exciting time for us.”

Renovations will not stop there, either. Metzen says they plan on installing an indoor walking track and new cycling rooms this fall.

Along with renovations, new programs and classes are coming to the Y as well.