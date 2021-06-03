Manitowoc unveils new year-round Lighthouse Pavilion

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc celebrated the grand opening of its new Lighthouse Pavilion on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., Manitowoc community members welcomed the new Lighthouse Pavilion, located at the Blue Rail Beach just south of the Yacht Club. Event organizers report that the pavilion was built to look like an early turn of the century boathouse with the roofing resembling the same look and feel as the new bus shelter located in downtown Manitowoc.

The newly opened structure features men’s and women’s restrooms, bubblers for all, including pets, benches with USB ports, outdoor shaded areas, a sailboat weather vane, and a beach shower facility. The pavilion also offers indoor heating making it accessible all year round.

“This project would not have been possible without the help of many donors. The city funded enough to have a restroom facility – the donors allowed us to create a beautiful facility on our lakefront,” shared Mayor Justin Nickels.