Manitowoc woman bringing help to her family and friends in Louisiana, suffering after Hurricane Laura

MANITOWOC,Wis. (WFRV) A Manitowoc woman, born in Louisiana, is traveling to the Gulf Coast Thursday night with a trailer filled with donations for victims of Hurricane Laura. Kris Schuller spoke to her before she left to learn more about the mission of mercy.

Since Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast last week with winds of 150 miles per hour, Theresa Fessler’s world has been full of worry.

“Every night I continued to have trouble sleeping because I thought about them and every day everything I did, I thought about them,” said Fessler.

She worried about her mom and many friends who live in the Lake Charles area, which was in the path of the storm.

“There is no one there in the city I grew up in that doesn’t have some level of damage to their home or property,” she said.

While her mom evacuated safely and returned to find her home intact, many others in the region did not. Now with no home to go back to.

“The devastation is so bad.”

These images impacted Fessler – who in one week’s time was driven to collect donations for hurricane victims; from complete strangers in a Lowe’s parking lot, from her co-workers and friends, enough to fill this packed trailer soon headed south.

“I knew I had to do something, I didn’t know it was going to be this,” Fessler said.

The items in this trailer can’t be found in the Lake Charles area anymore, like this generator, chainsaw and these diapers.

“My sister said that she had to drive over an hour to get a tarp for her friend that has a hole in her roof.”

And as Fessler prepares for a 16-hour drive – she prays these donated gifts ease the pain in her hometown and her heart.

“We love Louisiana. We wish them the best and we hope this brings them some level of comfort.”

Fessler says in one week’s time she collected some $20,000 in cash donations and gifts.