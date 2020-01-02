Manitowoc woman killed in Milwaukee crash, man arrested

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — A 27-year-old Manitowoc woman has died after an early morning crash on New Year’s Day.

Milwaukee Police told Local 5 affiliate CBS 58 that a 44-year-old man was speedings southbound on North 35th Street at around 3 a.m. and struck the woman’s vehicle, which was traveling northbound.

A 28-year-old Manitowoc man in the struck vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

CBS 58 reports that the 44-year-old man did not have a valid driver’s license. He was arrested and criminal charges are expected to be filed this week, according to police.

Alcohol is also suspected to have played a role in the crash.