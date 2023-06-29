BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc County woman was arrested on Thursday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, her fourth offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, a trooper was traveling southbound on Interstate 43 in Brown County when he observed a vehicle spin into the median.

The trooper made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified as 60-year-old Teresa M. Medina, to check for injuries and damage to the vehicle.

During the contact, the trooper observed the odor of intoxicants emanating from Medina and conducted a field sobriety test. After the test, Medina was taken into custody for her fourth OWI.

She was transported to an area hospital for an evidentiary blood test and was then transported to the Brown County Jail.

No further information was provided.