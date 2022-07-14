KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021.

Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property, and entry into a locked coin box.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Burglary

Schulz tried to pry open the cash registers during the burglary and after failing to do so, he took the entire registers with him.

After confessing to the crime, Schulz showed investigators the general area in the Manitowoc River where he had disposed of the cash register tills. After magnet fishing, investigators were able to recover the stolen property and use it as evidence.

On June 2, 2022, Schulz was convicted of burglary as a repeater and was sentenced to three years of initial confinement in the Wisconsin State Prison System. After those three years are up, he will be under four years of extended supervision.

No further information was provided.