Manitowoc’s Budweiser Bottles to be replaced by Briess Malt

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The iconic Budweiser Bottles in Manitowoc will be no more at the end of October.

According to Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels, a new logo will be placed over the mural by Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, the new owners of the facility.

“Anheuser Busch was a major company in our community for decades and they proudly displayed their logos on the massive silos. Prior to that, Rahr Malting occupied the facilities and proudly displayed their logos,” says Mayor Nickels.

The current mural will not be removed – a new vinyl design will just be placed over the bottles. Mayor Nickels says it will be much like the vinyl from Anheuser Busch.

Photo Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Photo Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Photo Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Photo Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

“We are not sharing the design yet – we want to have an element of surprise for the community!”

The new logo is set to be put up around October 21, according to Mayor Nickels. Until then, he’s encouraging the community to get their final photos in front of the bottles.