Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre kicks-off 100-day celebration

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 100-day celebration to celebrate the Capitol Theatre’s upcoming 100th birthday begins Monday.

The 100-day celebration is a countdown for the 100th anniversary of the Capitol Theatre on June 16.

Officials say, tours are free to households and private groups of up to 10 individuals and are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Multiple pieces of information will be shared on the Capitol’s Facebook page, including:

Historic Detail

Bios from volunteers

Tidbits about past performances

Arts partners’ news

And more

Photo coursety of the Capitol’s Facebook Page







Act Two Renovations

According to officials the Capitol also plans on having pop-up events over the course of the 100-day celebration.