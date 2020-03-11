Manitowoc’s CNC Links Golf Course and Restaurant to close in October

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – CNC Links in Manitowoc will close in the fall “after much discussion and with mixed emotions.”

A Facebook posted in early March states that the owners have made the decision to close the golf course and restaurant due to the growing demands and the changing dynamics of the Stecker family.

CNC Links says its last day open will be October 24.

“We will honor all bookings that we have in place prior to that date. As we have always done in the past, we will honor all our financial commitments during this time. We will meet all obligations to vendors and employees to the same previous terms. Valid gift cards may also be redeemed until the closing day.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our customers, employees, and vendors during this time and over the years in helping make this the business it has become.”

CNC Links opened in 2008.

