LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc’s CNC Links Golf Course and Restaurant to close in October

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Golf-ball-on-edge-of-hole-jpg_20160820174400-159532

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – CNC Links in Manitowoc will close in the fall “after much discussion and with mixed emotions.”

A Facebook posted in early March states that the owners have made the decision to close the golf course and restaurant due to the growing demands and the changing dynamics of the Stecker family.

CNC Links says its last day open will be October 24.

“We will honor all bookings that we have in place prior to that date. As we have always done in the past, we will honor all our financial commitments during this time. We will meet all obligations to vendors and employees to the same previous terms. Valid gift cards may also be redeemed until the closing day.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our customers, employees, and vendors during this time and over the years in helping make this the business it has become.”

CNC Links opened in 2008.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"

Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc.

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc."