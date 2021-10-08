Manitowoc’s Eternal Flame to burn ‘forever’, reaches $200k goal

Local News

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After ‘Saving The Flame’ reached its goal of raising $200,000, Manitowoc’s Eternal Flame will be able to burn forever.

According to officials, there is enough money set aside to support the Eternal Flame expenses for a couple of years. The ‘Save The Flame’ Fund will accrue interest and grow over time.

Two years ago the Manitowoc County United Veterans Council made a pledge to keep the flame burning and started fundraising with a goal of $200,000.

For 50 years the flame has been burning in this memorial, honoring Lakeshore veterans, funded through a donation made back in 1993.

Donations will continue to be accepted, and any donation over $1,000 will get the donor’s name etched in the ‘Save The Flame’ stone at the Veterans Memorial.

