Manitowoc’s Metal Art of Wisconsin completes tribute flags to Marines and Navy Medic killed in Afghanistan

MANITOWOC, Wisc., (WFRV) – Metal Art of Wisconsin is known for its Patriotic work.

When the August attack took the lives of 12 marines and one Navy medic along with dozens of Afghans, they immediately sprang into action.

They’re putting the finishing touches on what has become a highly emotional project.

13 extraordinary flags made of butcher block, mahogany, and Maplewood look as if they’re waving in the breeze.

This is very hard to handcraft.

They made contact with all but one family so they could customize the flags with photos, messages, or prayers.

They made two for the family of Marine Corps Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum who was a 20 year old from Jackson, Wyoming. One for his father and one for his wife who gave birth recently to their child.