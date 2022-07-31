ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – If you plan on checking out any of the Green Bay Packer’s open practices during training camp, chances are you’ll bump into Manitowoc’s Nancy Beaulieu.

She might be short in stature, but she’s a big Packers fan.

She never misses a practice and has made it her mission to cheer on the rookies so they feel at home.

She is fully committed and arrives hours before the gates open to Ray Nitschke Field.

She really does care about them.

“I love it. I do it every summer,” Beaulieu told Local 5 News. “I’m a big Packer fan. I bake cookies for the rookies. They like the cookies less now because they’re so healthy. A lot of them don’t do the sugar thing. One of the players said after the season, in February I will.”

Nancy also treasures the friendships she makes while waiting in line.

She’s even traveled across the country to attend a wedding of a fellow Packer Backer.

Public practice starts at 10 Monday morning. There are additional open practices on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday the players will be in full pads.