Manitowoc’s new BayCare Clinic announces date for grand opening

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus in Manitowoc will host its grand opening event on Sept. 22.

According to officials, the grand opening is planned from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the new 46,000 square-foot facility. The facility was built on 9.3 acres of land.

“This new facility will help us better meet the increasing demand for localized, specialized health care services,” says Dr. Alexander Roitstein, president, BayCare Clinic.

There are four specialty medical departments that are moving into the new facility. Those departments are:

Orthopedicas & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic

BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons

BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine

Aurora BayCare Urological Surgeons

Aurora Health Care Rehabilitation services also will reportedly move into the new facility.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels also weighed in on the new facility.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a welcome addition to the continued development of our community. The construction of BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus is evidence of our continued and successful efforts to promote growth and economic development within the Lakeshore region,” said Nickels.

There will also be a food drive at the grand opening which will benefit Peter’s Pantry. Construction is expected to be done in Sept. and the facility plans to open for patient visits in Oct.

The project also reportedly includes future expansion.

More information on the project can be found on BayCare’s website.