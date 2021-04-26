Manufacturing company set to expand in Two Rivers & Neenah, add 111 jobs

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — VT Industries Eggers Division is set to expand in Two Rivers and Neenah.

“We are actually moving an entire product line from a plant in San Antonio, Texas, to be able to move up to Two Rivers, Wisconsin,” Travis Mudloff, Senior Vice President of the Architectural Wood Door Division for VT Industries said.

He also explained plans for the Neenah facility, “it’s a big addition to the facility, to where we’re adding some new pieces of equipment that will allow the plant to be more efficient, but will also allow the plant to run more units in the future.”

Between the two locations in Northeast Wisconsin, it’s a $16 million project.

“We’re working to hire and onboard folks, and we’ve got a very stable industry so I hope that we can many, many new team members to the investments that we’re making,” Mudloff said.

To support the project, WEDC is authorizing up to $400,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years.

The actual amount of tax credits awarded to the company will be contingent on how many jobs are created.

“What we’re able to do here at WEDC is say if you’re going to invest in our workforce and in our businesses here, then we can offer $400,000 in tax credits,” Sam Rikkers, Deputy Secretary & COO of WEDC said.

Eggers has a long history in Wisconsin.

“This is a company that’s been in Wisconsin since 1884,” Rikkers said. “So when we’re investing in those companies that have been investing in Wisconsin for hundreds of years, and we continue investing in those companies, those companies pay back.”

According to a press release, the project could indirectly generate up to 88 jobs in addition to the 111 they plan to add over the next three years.

“This is also fueling an expansion, there’s going to be construction jobs there, it helps increase the local tax basis of these communities,” Rikkers explained.