WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews are battling a ‘large’ fire at a manufacturing building in Waupaca.

According to the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, crews are battling a manufacturing fire on County Highway D in Waupaca.

Photo courtesy of American Red Cross of Wisconsin

Officials say over 70 firefighters and first responders are at the scene. Red Cross disaster volunteers are reportedly canteening for crews.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story.