(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday.
Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.
The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced more than 100 nominees on September 14 for the competition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry.
Nearly 50,000 votes were cast over the last week and nine of the top 16 products are made in northeast Wisconsin.
Here are the Top 16 seeds in Manufacturing Madness:
Seed 1 will go against Seed 16, Seed 2 will face Seed 15, and so on.
- Seed 1: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck
- Pierce Manufacturing Inc. – Appleton
- Seed 2: Source Four LED Series 3
- ETC, Inc – Middleton
- Seed 3: Quidel Savanna
- Plexus Corp. – Neenah
- Seed 4: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber
- Columbia Vehicle Group – Reedsburg
- Seed 5: M/V Mark W. Barker
- Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding – Sturgeon Bay
- Seed 6: Mighty Hoop
- HoopMaster – Germantown
- Seed 7: LOADMASTER 2X
- H&S Manufacturing – Marshfield
- Seed 8: Jolly Good Soda
- Krier Foods – Random Lake
- Seed 9: 600 Series Folding Chairs
- KI – Bonduel
- Seed 10: Sports Flooring
- Robbins – White Lake
- Seed 11: Mammoth 850
- Ariens – Brillion
- Seed 12: Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System
- Hentzen Coatings, Inc. – Milwaukee
- Seed 13: P&H 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel
- Komatsu – Milwaukee
- Seed 14: WiLLsport Outdoor Lighting System
- Wisconsin Lighting, Inc. (WiLL) – Fond du Lac
- Seed 15: Great Plate
- BethRick Inc. – Oshkosh
- Seed 16: Gourmet Popcorn
- Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs – Minocqua
Voting for the first round will begin on September 29 and go through October 4.