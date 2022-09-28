(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday.

Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced more than 100 nominees on September 14 for the competition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry.

Nearly 50,000 votes were cast over the last week and nine of the top 16 products are made in northeast Wisconsin.

Here are the Top 16 seeds in Manufacturing Madness:

Seed 1 will go against Seed 16, Seed 2 will face Seed 15, and so on.

Seed 1: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck Pierce Manufacturing Inc. – Appleton

Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck Seed 2: Source Four LED Series 3 ETC, Inc – Middleton

Source Four LED Series 3 Seed 3: Quidel Savanna Plexus Corp. – Neenah

Quidel Savanna Seed 4: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber Columbia Vehicle Group – Reedsburg

Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber Seed 5: M/V Mark W. Barker Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding – Sturgeon Bay

M/V Mark W. Barker Seed 6: Mighty Hoop HoopMaster – Germantown

Mighty Hoop Seed 7: LOADMASTER 2X H&S Manufacturing – Marshfield

LOADMASTER 2X Seed 8: Jolly Good Soda Krier Foods – Random Lake

Jolly Good Soda

Seed 9: 600 Series Folding Chairs KI – Bonduel

600 Series Folding Chairs Seed 10: Sports Flooring Robbins – White Lake

Sports Flooring Seed 11: Mammoth 850 Ariens – Brillion

Mammoth 850 Seed 12: Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System Hentzen Coatings, Inc. – Milwaukee

Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System Seed 13: P&H 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel Komatsu – Milwaukee

P&H 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel Seed 14: WiLLsport Outdoor Lighting System Wisconsin Lighting, Inc. (WiLL) – Fond du Lac

WiLLsport Outdoor Lighting System Seed 15: Great Plate BethRick Inc. – Oshkosh

Great Plate Seed 16: Gourmet Popcorn Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs – Minocqua

Gourmet Popcorn

Voting for the first round will begin on September 29 and go through October 4.