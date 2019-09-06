UPDATE: Kewaunee County says use caution with drinking water following manure spill

FRIDAY 9/6/19 12:31 p.m.

LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) — Kewaunee County says they have notified residents in the Town of Lincoln and businesses in the area of a manure spill Friday morning.

Officials are advising those in the area to use caution when using your drinking water.

“Use bottled water for drinking if you noticed any change in color, smell or taste of your drinking water,” officials stated in a notice that was distributed door to door by the County Public Health Department.

The spill happened Friday morning in the area of CTH P and Pheasant Road.

The Wisconsin DNR continues to investigate the spill. The Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department is assisting with the spill report.

Officials say the Health Department and the Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department have water testing kits available.

If those in the affected area have questions, contact the Public Health Department at (920) 388-7160 or the Land & Water Conservation Department at (920) 845-9700.

Original story: Manure spill confirmed in Kewaunee County

FRIDAY 9/6/19 11:06 a.m.

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DNR is currently looking into the impact of a manure spill.

It happened near County Highway P and Pheasant Road and was first reported to the DNR Friday morning.

Cleanup is underway by the property owners.

No further details are available at this time.