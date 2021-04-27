LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manure trailer rolls over in Manitowoc Co., fuel & manure leak into pond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck/trailer that was carrying manure, rolled over into a ditch after trying to turn.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on April 27 around 8:40 a.m. deputies responded to a reported crash at the intersection of USH 10 and CTH T. After investigating, it was deteremined that a 39-year-old man from Manitowoc overturned the truck while trying to turn northbound on CTH T.

Some manure and diesel fuel leaked into a privately owned reservation pond near the intersection, according to authorities. CTH T was closed for nearly four hours due to cleanup efforts.

The driver received minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

