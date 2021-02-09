Many are split on Gov. Evers marijuana proposal

Governor Tony Evers says his budget will include a proposal to legalize recreational and medical marijuana. Many are split on this issue.

Governor Evers is proposing to legalize recreational marijuana as part of his budget and projects the state could generate 166 million in revenue.

Andrew Hysell with the Wisconsin Cannabis Association says, “The governor has shown his real leadership on this issue. We’ve got a situation in this country where a majority of states vast majority of states have legalized cannabis and the number keeps growing every day.”

Evers has possibly taken note of the revenue generated from recreational marijuana sales in neighboring states.

In less than one year Illinois has generated $100 million and Michigan has generated over $400 million in recreational marijuana tax revenue.

Sue Beattie, with Pathways Recovery, says, “We knew it was just a matter of time with all of the legislation changing on all the states around us. We at pathways treat a majority of the people that have an addiction to either legal or illegal substances. It really does matter. Alcohol is legal.”

Recreational marijuana use is legal in 11 states and medical marijuana is legal in 34 states.