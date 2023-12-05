GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog named Finn has become the northeast Wisconsin face of a mysterious dog respiratory illness that’s breaking out among hundreds of dogs in more than a dozen states.

Experts told Local 5 News that as of the end of November, there were no confirmed cases in Wisconsin. Almost immediately, viewers started reaching out to say otherwise.

A Local 5 viewer and dog owner named Domingo asked us to share the story about the family dog named Finn.

He didn’t want his full name used because he said the family is so stressed as it is, they don’t need the added attention. But he did want us to share his family’s experience so no other dog owners in northeast Wisconsin would have a false sense of security.

Canine respiratory infections are common and often cause outbreaks in shelters and doggy daycares. Last Friday, we told you about the Dodge County animal clinic that has 25 cases of confirmed dog flu.

But several viewers in northeast Wisconsin tell us that their dogs are teetering towards pneumonia and they think the so-called “mystery illness” is already here.

Here is Finn’s story as told by his owners:

“As more and more articles come out about this mysterious canine respiratory illness happening across the U.S. I feel that it is our time to share our story and experiences. I am only sharing this to hopefully provide some additional information to someone who may also be dealing with this illness and to provide support because we know exactly how you feel.

The last week of August our Finn developed a random cough. He was eating and drinking and acting normally but had a random dry cough. As the week went on, he started to get lethargic, so we made an appointment at the vet. The vet wanted to treat it like it was kennel cough, and we started him on Doxycycline. Midway through treatment, his cough evolved into a wet cough, and he was becoming more lethargic. I went back to the vet for an X-ray and found his lungs looked horrible. Decided to test for blasto and start fungal meds as a precaution. At this time, the coughing was getting worse, and he was up all night coughing up phlegm. Blasto test came back negative, so we discontinued fungal meds and decided his heart needed to be looked at. Finn was then sedated, bloodwork was completed, and an echocardiogram was performed. All tests were sent to a specialist in Texas. They confirmed his heart looked and was functioning normally, but per the X-ray and history, it was probably a severe resistant bacterial pneumonia. Per these results, we started a 10-day treatment of Baytril. Within a couple of days, we noticed Finn acting more like himself, and his cough was getting better. We then rechecked an X-ray, and the lungs looked better but were still pretty ugly, so we did another round of Baytril. During this round, we didn’t really notice any improvement, but he also didn’t get any worse. Since he was still coughing, it was decided to do a final round of the Baytril. On day 3 or 4, he finally stopped coughing, so we continued out the meds, and just as we started the final 2 days of the meds his cough came back. We did another X-ray and were told we needed to be referred to the referral center for further testing. Started the referral process and went to make an appointment to find out the soonest we could get in was Jan. 2024. Was not willing to wait, so started calling WI Vet School and other internal medicine vets with no success of any sooner appointments. At this point I started reaching out to any and all of my connections in the vet field to try and find someone willing to complete more testing. Was able to get an appointment at the vet hospital I worked at when I moved to Wisconsin. We did more bloodwork, sedated Finn for a tracheal wash, which we sent out samples for cultures and fluid analysis, and took samples for a respiratory illness panel. We waited patiently, and all the results came back negative. Decided to start a round of Temeril P (cough suppressant/steroid). Midway through this, a coworker showed me an article about this mysterious canine respiratory illness. I started reading through the articles and realized quickly that this is exactly what what we had been dealing with since August. We called our vet and shared the information, and we made a plan to start an aggressive treatment that had been successful in a dog that was being treated at the vet school. That night, I picked up 3 different antibiotics with the hope that this would do the trick. We just finished our last dose yesterday, and we are at day 7 of no coughing. It had been a very stressful 3 months, but things are looking promising with our big guy.

We have had so many people asking about Finn throughout this whole situation, and that has definitely helped knowing how many of our friends and family care about him as much as we do. He never was around any other dogs before he got sick, and his brother never got sick, so it has definitely been a big mystery, but we are happy that he is feeling better, and fingers crossed he will continue to improve more every day!”