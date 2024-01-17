FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Life continues on even when the temperature plummets.

While many of us may head inside, others still have to work outside in the bitter cold. Firefighters, police officers, tree trimmers, and tow truck operators were among the people that Local Five News saw working outside the last two days despite temperatures in the low single digits and wind chills well into the negatives.

“I’m pretty used to it, I’ll adjust what I’m wearing for the day, put on more layers, and make sure that I have enough gloves and enough dry clothing,” said Tyler Lind who is a tow truck operator for A & W Towing and Repair in Appleton.

Local Five News rode along with Lind on one of his last runs of the day. The temperature was around two degrees and the wind chill around -18 degrees.

Lind said that bitter cold days usually mean more business for the towing company. Sometimes while he’s working he has to be outside for hours at a time.

“It can get hard to work with your hands because they get numb, your feet will get numb, the equipment will get harder to use because it’s cold and doesn’t want to work right,” said Lind.

In Oshkosh, firefighters know that a fire doesn’t care how cold it is outside.

“It makes a job that is difficult even more difficult just like everybody else’s (job) is when it’s this cold,” said the department’s public information officer John Holland.

He said frozen hoses and pumps and lots of ice from all the water they’re using to fight the fire are among the challenges they face when the weather turns bitter cold.

He said getting to fire scenes can also be a challenge because roads are icy and snowy and they have to take things slower than usual. They also will keep the firetrucks running when they arrive on scene to make sure that all the equipment continues to work.

Another challenge is accessing fire hydrants.

“We really appreciate it if you could dig out the hydrant by your house,” said Holland. “It doesn’t take you long and it can save minutes (for the firefighters) and in a fire seconds count.”

Holland said their fire gear is pretty warm already so most firefighters don’t wear a ton of extra gear even on bitter cold days. The one thing they do wear are ice spikes in their boots for when things get slippery.

Although it’s cold, both the firefighters and Lind said the numb toes and fingers are well worth it if they can do some good.

“I love going out and helping people,” said Lind.