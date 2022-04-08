GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In what is being described as the next step in the development of the Green Bay Public Market, On Broadway Inc. announced the purchase of Old Fort Square.

This purchase was completed on April 1.

“This is a complex project with many moving pieces. Assembling the capital stack to purchase the property is a significant milestone that demonstrates our commitment to the end product. Now we turn our attention to next steps including capital campaign, design contracts, public market tenant recruitment, and existing tenant relocation,” said Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc.

This redevelopment of Old Fort Square is a reportedly $10+ million project and is expected to bring in close to one million visitors to the Broadway District. The project also includes an apartment development behind Old Fort Square. This part of the project is going to cost an estimated $21+ million.

The announcement of the Green Bay Public Market was made back in January. Officials are continuing to meet with possible tenants.

Those interested in tenancy at the Green Bay public Market are asked to call 920-680-1684. More information can be found on their Facebook page.