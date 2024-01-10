BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although not everybody loves this winter weather, there are some people in Northeast Wisconsin who have been waiting all season long for the first winter storm.

“We refer to it as pennies from Heaven when it finally does snow,” said Andy Vande Hey the president of Vande Hey Company, Inc. in Appleton.

For most of the year, the company does landscaping and other outdoor building projects. But during the winter months when they can’t do these things, they turn to snow removal.

“We really enjoy being outside and seeing the fruits of our labor and snow is awesome for that,” said Vande Hey. “For us, snow is a big part of our business.”

Snow is also a big part of what James Andersen and the Green Bay Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department do during the winter months.

With snow on the ground, Andersen said they can finally open up tubing at Triangle Sports Area.

“I mean it’s awesome watching kids faces and adults faces (when they go down the hill) it’s something that brings you back to being a kid if you’re an adult,” said Andersen.

After the snowstorm on Tuesday, Andersen said they’re able to open up the hill for tubing for the first time this winter on Thursday. He said they’ll be open 4:30 until 7:30 on Thursday, close on Friday, and then hopefully reopen over the weekend.

He said that he hopes Friday will bring additional snow to the region. Andersen said the mid-January opening date for tubing is similar to the last few winters. However, he said in previous years they’ve been able to open much earlier than this.

He said they need about six inches of snow to open up the hill for tubing. For the first time this year, they have snow making machines at the hill. He said it needs to be below 22 degrees outside for them to work so he’s hoping that the projected cold stretch next week comes to fruition.

Andersen said they also make several thousand dollars on days when the tubing hill is busy.

“We do see an influx of people (on the first day of tubing each winter) and then this Friday we’re hoping for the next snowstorm to come through on Friday and then we can open up throughout the weekend,” he said.

After only being able to open the snowmobile trails he helps to maintain in Northwest Brown County for 16 days last year, Eric Gwidt said he’s hoping for more cooperation from Mother Nature this year. He’s the president of the Sno-Birds Snowmobile Club.

The snowstorm on Wednesday is a good first step.

“I mean it was a welcome sight,” he said. “At least we have something to start with now.”

Gwidt said they begin preparing the trails in the fall. Once they get a good snowfall they’re able to start packing down the snow with some of their machines.

The Sno-Birds Snowmobile Club maintains about 35 miles of trails. Gwidt said they need another six inches of snow to fall to open the trails to the public.

“It’s disheartening when you can’t open them or you get rain instead of snow, sometimes it comes with more heart ache some years,” he said. “Once they open it’s a great satisfaction having people out there enjoying your trails, helping local businesses and being part of your community.”

For a full list of snowmobile trail conditions in Wisconsin, click here.