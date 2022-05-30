OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a special tribute on Memorial Day.

Many gathered at the South Park Memorial before 7:00 a.m. for the “Reading of the Names” ceremony, coordinated by the Disabled American Veterans Post 17.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure everyone who was killed in action serving our Nation was named and remembered.

At 8:00 a.m., a Riverfront ceremony was held behind the Oshkosh Convention Center by the Main St. Bridge alongside the Fox River. This honor was led by the AMVETS Post 7 Auxiliary.

A wreath was laid in the water by members of the Oshkosh Veterans Service Organizations to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice at sea.

After this ceremony ended, more than 30 veteran service organizations, scouting units, military vehicles, law enforcement, and school bands gathered for a procession at the Oshkosh North High School.