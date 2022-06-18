(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power.

On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.

According to WPS’s outage map just over 4,000 customers are affected by outages. Matt Cullen, the Senior Communications Specialist with WPS, reported WE Energies and WPS crews have restored power to more than 170,000 customers.

County Customers affected BROWN 1,951 MARINETTE 2,027 MENOMINEE 93 OCONTO 47 ONEIDA 1 TOTAL 4,119 WPS Outage Map 6/18 11:10 a.m.

WE Energies outage map shows over 10,000 customers without service in Outagamie County.

County Customers affected BROWN 25 CALUMET 3 MENOMINEE 26 OCONTO 10 OUTAGAMIE 10,505 SHAWANO 1,083 SHEBOYGAN 32 WAUPACA 2,186 WAUSHARA 411 WINNEBAGO 636 WE Energies Outage Map 6/18 11:11 a.m.

Customers also are reminded to report outages using the WPS app, at wisconsinpublicservice.com or by calling 800-450-7240.

According to Cullen, WPS expects service to be restored to all customers Saturday evening but We Energies continues to encounter substantial damage in the Fox Valley and expects to restore service to all customers by Sunday afternoon.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.