Maple-Oregon Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay temporarily closing

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday that the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay will be temporarily closing June 1 due to bridge repairs.

WisDOT said the project will cost $427,534 and is scheduled to finish no later than June 19.

Officials noted that the bridge will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian, and marine traffic during portions of repair work.

However, WisDOT added that motorists will be able to use the Bayview Bridge or Michigan Street Bridge to cross the channel, and watercraft that can pass safely under the bridge may still pass during the bridge repair.

The repairs are said to include concrete deck repairs, polymer overlay, pavement markings, and rebalancing the lift spans.

For more information on the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge repair visit their project website.

