Maplewood Meats prepares honey hams for Easter Sunday

Local businesses are jumping back into action this holiday week. Businesses like Maplewood Meats are working around the clock to ensure locals have their Easter Sunday centerpiece.

Maplewood Meats has become a staple in the Green Bay community, founded in 1983. The family-owned business has evolved into a one-stop-shop.

The business does everything from cutting the ham and even smoking it. The Wisconsin staple has its very own twist at this location.

Maplewood Meats also provides other meats, if you are looking for something else during the holiday. The family says they look forward to helping customers bring in the Easter holiday.

For more information on how to place an order, visit their website.

