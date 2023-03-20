(WFRV) – After seeing several uses of flashing green lights on plow vehicles, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding private plow companies that they can only use amber-colored lights.

It was back in April of 2022 that a new law was put into place allowing county and municipal snowplows to use green lights in addition to the normal red and amber lights.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says that under that law, statute 347.26, the green lights are only usable by the county or municipal highway departments.

The Sheriff’s Office also issues a reminder to look over Wisconsin Statute 347 and says that no white lights should be white behind the vehicle except for the vehicle’s reverse lights.

Citations of these laws could result in a fine of $162.00.

For more information about these laws, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website here