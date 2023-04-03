MOSINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Road KK is currently closed after the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office discovered a potential culvert collapse.

In a recent release, authorities say they were alerted to the damaged culvert on Sunday around 12:45 p.m. Officials investigated and located the culvert near the driveway to the Wausau School Forest.

Due to the hazardous road conditions, County Road KK is closed to all traffic between Companion Lane and Whisper Road. The closure allows the Marathon county Highway Department to make the needed repairs.

The detour reportedly posted by County officials is telling southbound drivers to use County Road N to County Road R to County Road B. Northbound drivers should use County Road B to County Road O to County Road N.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the detour will remain in place until the needed repairs are made.

There is no timeline for how long the repairs will take and drivers should plan to use an alternate route for the next few days.